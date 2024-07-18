SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.83

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.83 and last traded at $97.61, with a volume of 8474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.20.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

