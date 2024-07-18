SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.23

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.23 and last traded at $226.07, with a volume of 1023190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.