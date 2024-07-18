SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.