SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

