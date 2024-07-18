Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:SAVE opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 293,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 704,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,766,000 after buying an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,520,000 after buying an additional 363,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

