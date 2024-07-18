Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.96

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 134873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

