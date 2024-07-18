Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 741,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after acquiring an additional 351,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

