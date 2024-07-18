Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market traded as high as $85.45 and last traded at $85.17, with a volume of 46538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $2,880,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000.

The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

