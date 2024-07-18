Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Paul Gubbay Sells 2,500 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $109,550.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

