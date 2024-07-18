Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

