Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $81.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.92.

SBUX stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

