Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 587.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.