Steven M. Bradford Sells 2,380 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $114,311.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Up 0.7 %

HNI stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

