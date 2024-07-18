Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,649,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 136,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

