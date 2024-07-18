Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $200.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

