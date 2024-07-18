Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.