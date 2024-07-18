SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of SunPower worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in SunPower by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.85. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SunPower Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
