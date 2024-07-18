SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of SunPower worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in SunPower by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.85. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.40.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

