Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

TSE:SPB opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

