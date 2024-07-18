Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 296.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

NYSE PRME opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

