Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 22,096 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,027,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 632,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

