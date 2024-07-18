Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 28,937 Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 464,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $810.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.