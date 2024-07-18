Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,949,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 342,901 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 368,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 231,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 613,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHRT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

