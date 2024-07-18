Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

