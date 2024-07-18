Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,370 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of VERV opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.