Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $118,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,291,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,003,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the first quarter worth $3,840,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WT opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $10.88.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

