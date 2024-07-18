Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $131,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

