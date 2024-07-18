Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $195,000 in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.59.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

