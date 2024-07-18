Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Up 0.8 %

MRC Global stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRC Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.