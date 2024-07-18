Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $84,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

TTI stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

