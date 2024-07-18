Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

