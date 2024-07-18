Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Insider Activity

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

