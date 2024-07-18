Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.3 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $143,385. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

