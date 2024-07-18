Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of SG stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $29,105,000. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $8,475,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $8,452,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $15,042,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth $13,872,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

