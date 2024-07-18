Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 175.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,101.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 98.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

