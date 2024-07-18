Swiss National Bank Acquires 100 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $268.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.65. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.