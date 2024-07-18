Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

