Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Crane worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 2.1 %

CR opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.