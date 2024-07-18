Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DTM opened at $71.22 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

