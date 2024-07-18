Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,225,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 192,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HLI opened at $148.29 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $149.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.