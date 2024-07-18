Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Masimo worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

