Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

