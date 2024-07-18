Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of AZEK worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

