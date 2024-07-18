Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,124 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,012,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.