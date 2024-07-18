Swiss National Bank Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.29.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $206.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

