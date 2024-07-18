Swiss National Bank Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Tenable worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

