Swiss National Bank Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

ITCI stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

