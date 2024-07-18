Swiss National Bank Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $69.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.