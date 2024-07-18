Swiss National Bank Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

