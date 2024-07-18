Swiss National Bank Has $12.62 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,681,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.7 %

GXO opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Get Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.