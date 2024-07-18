Swiss National Bank Has $12.62 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Meritage Homes worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $190.03 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $193.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.28.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

